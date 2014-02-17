STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.48 percent and the broader
NSE index closes higher 0.41 percent, with auto stocks leading
the gains after the finance minister proposed excise duty cuts
to boost sales hurt by a slowing economy.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at
8.80 percent, after the government announced a slightly
lower-than-expected borrowing number for the next fiscal year
starting April, but profit-taking pulled yields off the session
lows.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ends stronger at 61.84/85 per dollar versus its
previous close of 61.9250/9350, helped by some late dollar
selling by foreign banks, even as the finance minister presented
a largely in-line budget, sticking to his fiscal deficit target
while doling out sops to some sectors.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closes unchanged at 8.46
percent, while the 1-year rate ends 1 bp lower at 8.69 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ends lower at 7.00/7.10 percent against
Friday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)