STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.95 percent and the broader NSE index 0.99 percent higher, with banks leading the gains after the finance minister announced a fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP, its lowest since 2007/08, while shares of metal companies surge on firm global prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.77 percent, after the government announced slightly better-than-expected borrowing numbers for the next fiscal year. Lack of debt supplies is keeping sentiment for bonds bullish. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading weaker at 62.16/17 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.84/85, on bunched-up demand for dollars after a U.S. holiday on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.44 percent, while the 1-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)