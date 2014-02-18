STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.95 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.99 percent higher, with banks leading the gains after
the finance minister announced a fiscal deficit target of 4.1
percent of GDP, its lowest since 2007/08, while shares of metal
companies surge on firm global prices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.77
percent, after the government announced slightly
better-than-expected borrowing numbers for the next fiscal year.
Lack of debt supplies is keeping sentiment for bonds bullish.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading weaker at 62.16/17 per dollar versus its
previous close of 61.84/85, on bunched-up demand for dollars
after a U.S. holiday on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.44
percent, while the 1-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent against previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)