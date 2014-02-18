STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.83 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.89 percent higher, with banks
extending gains on the government's budget commitment to
delivering on its fiscal deficit targets, while firm global
prices lifted metal stocks.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points
at 8.77 percent, as lack of immediate debt supplies in the
market and a better-than-expected fiscal deficit target for
2014/15 prompted buying in bonds.
RUPEE
The rupee ended weaker at 62.20/21 per dollar versus its
previous close of 61.84/85, on bunched-up dollar demand from
importers, with weakness in emerging Asian currencies adding to
losses.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends down 3 basis points at
8.43 percent, while the 1-year rate 4 bps lower at 8.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate rose to 9.00/9.05 percent from its
previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)