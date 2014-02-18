STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.83 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.89 percent higher, with banks extending gains on the government's budget commitment to delivering on its fiscal deficit targets, while firm global prices lifted metal stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 8.77 percent, as lack of immediate debt supplies in the market and a better-than-expected fiscal deficit target for 2014/15 prompted buying in bonds. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 62.20/21 per dollar versus its previous close of 61.84/85, on bunched-up dollar demand from importers, with weakness in emerging Asian currencies adding to losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends down 3 basis points at 8.43 percent, while the 1-year rate 4 bps lower at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate rose to 9.00/9.05 percent from its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)