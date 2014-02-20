STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.51 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.64 percent as blue chips fall tracking lower Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.78 percent after the central bank's announcement of term repo auctions for next month is seen reducing the prospect of bond purchases via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.20/21 after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed it remained on track to taper its stimulus despite a recent spate of downbeat U.S. economic data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against its previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)