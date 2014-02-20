STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.68 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.72 percent on profit-taking after four sessions of gains and as blue chips fall tracking lower Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.79 percent in lacklustre trade. The central bank's announcement of term repo auctions for next month is seen reducing the prospect of bond purchases via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.32/33 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.20/21 but off the day low of 62.45 as some custodian banks sell dollars following a holiday on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent against Tuesday close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)