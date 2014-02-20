STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell on Thursday to snap four consecutive sessions of gains as blue-chips including ICICI Bank were hit by profit-taking and regional markets fell after a private survey painted a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector. The declines came even after foreign investors have been net buyers of $296.99 million worth of Indian shares in the last six sessions and bought a net 4.68 billion rupees ($75.2 million) on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data. The benchmark BSE index closed 0.9 percent lower at 20,536.64, while the broader NSE index closed 1 percent lower at 6,091.45. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond prices snapped a three-day rising streak as the central bank's announcement that it would inject liquidity through term repos next month was seen lowering the prospect of bond purchases through open market operations. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.79 percent after moving in a range of 8.76 to 8.80 percent during the session. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee recovered after hitting a one-week low on Thursday as dollar sales by custodian banks aided, but losses in domestic shares and regional peers after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed it would stick to its tapering schedule prevented further gains. The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.26/27 per dollar compared with 62.20/21 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 2 basis points at 8.45 percent, while the 1-year rate ended 1 bp lower at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate fell to 7.05/7.10 percent from the previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)