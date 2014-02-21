STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.80 percent and the broader NSE index 0.84 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.78 percent tracking gains in rupee. However, caution remains as hopes for open market operations fade after the central bank says will continue to infuse cash via term repos. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.12/13 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.26/27, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bps at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)