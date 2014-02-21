STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.77 percent and the broader NSE index 0.88 percent higher, as banking stocks led the gains and surge in other Asian markets also aids. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.79 percent as hopes for open market operations fade after the central bank says will continue to infuse cash via term repos. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 62.13/14 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.26/27, tracking gains in domestic stocks and strength in Asian currencies also helps. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate gains 1.25 basis points to 8.4625 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 bp at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)