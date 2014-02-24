STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index edges down 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.29 percent, tracking losses in regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at 8.82 percent ahead of state loan auction on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading flat at previous closing level of 62.12/13, with the weakness in Asian currencies expected to weigh in trade. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.20/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)