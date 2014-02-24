STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.19 percent, led by Tata Power shares after the Indian electricity regulator allowed these companies to raise tariffs and receive compensation to make up for losses incurred for their Mundra projects. Overseas investors being net buyers this month also helps. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.85 percent ahead of state loan auctions on Tuesday amid a lack of buying appetite and redemption pressures from mutual funds, dealers say. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading marginally stronger at 62.08/09 versus its previous closing level of 62.12/13, tracking gains in domestic stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 basis points at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 basis points to 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.00/8.05 percent versus the Friday close of 8.20/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)