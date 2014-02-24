STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.50 percent, as blue chips gained on continued optimism around foreign-investor buying even as rising global uncertainties hit other Asian markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 9 basis points at 8.89 percent, as dealers expected cash to tighten in the weeks ahead, while also citing some debt sales by mutual funds facing redemption pressures. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends marginally stronger at 62.07/08 versus its previous closing level of 62.12/13, helped by dollar inflows from an offshore bond sale while gains in the euro and domestic shares also aided sentiment for the local unit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 8 basis points at 8.53 percent rising to an over three-month high, tracking bond yields, while the one-year rate gains 3 basis points to 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.70/7.80 percent versus Friday close of 8.20/8.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)