STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.39 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.43 percent, led by IDFC Ltd on hopes of receiving a bank licence while Ambuja Cements Ltd surges on continued expectation of a price hike. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to hover near its eight-week high. The yield up 1 basis point at 8.90 percent as investors are cautious ahead of an 85.30 billion rupee ($1.37 billion) sale of state loans later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally stronger at 62.01/02 versus its previous close of 62.07/08, tracking gains in Asian FX. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.55 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)