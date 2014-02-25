STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index was higher 0.23 percent, as software stocks including Infosys rose on continued optimism about U.S. business outlook, while foreign investor buying also helped sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.87 percent, as bonds recovered from a sharp selloff in the previous session, with investors continuing to demand high yields at a state-loan sale amid caution over how the debt will be valued. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 61.9350/9450 versus its previous close of 62.07/08, its biggest winning streak in two months, as dollar inflows towards an offshore bond sale continued while marginal gains in the domestic share market also aided. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.53 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 1 bp at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended lower at 7.30/7.40 percent versus its previous close of 7.70/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)