STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.28 percent and the broader NSE index was higher 0.23 percent, gains led by lenders as overseas investors remains net buyer. However, caution remains ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry later during the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.86 percent, as gains in Treasury prices and lower crude oil prices helping bonds, dealers say. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 61.97/98 versus its previous close of 61.9350/9450, as large state-run bank is on bid side, says dealers, likely to meet month-end importer requirements. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.53 percent, while the one-year rate is up 1 bp at 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.30/7.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)