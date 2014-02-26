STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.53 percent and the broader
NSE index edges up 0.44 percent, as blue-chips like ITC and Sun
Pharma gains. However, caution remains ahead of the monthly
derivatives contract expiry later during the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.92
percent, ahead of the 130 billion rupees of treasury bill sales
later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 61.96/97 versus its previous close of
61.9350/9450, with month-end dollar demand from importers
including oil firms.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 7 basis points at 8.60
percent, while the one-year rate gains 4 bps to 8.70 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 7.30/7.40 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)