STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index edges up 0.44 percent, as blue-chips like ITC and Sun Pharma gains. However, caution remains ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry later during the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.92 percent, ahead of the 130 billion rupees of treasury bill sales later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 61.96/97 versus its previous close of 61.9350/9450, with month-end dollar demand from importers including oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 7 basis points at 8.60 percent, while the one-year rate gains 4 bps to 8.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 7.30/7.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)