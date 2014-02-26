STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.62 percent higher, as blue chips such as ITC Ltd rose on heavy buying by foreign investors despite expectations of volatility due to derivatives expiry. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.92 percent on absence of demand for debt in a scenario where interest rates are expected to remain high. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 61.98/99 versus its previous close of 61.9350/9450, despite gains in the domestic sharemarket, as month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms, hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended near a six-month high, rising 8 basis points to 8.61 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 5 bps at 8.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 7.90/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 7.30/7.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)