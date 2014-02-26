STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.65 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.62 percent higher, as blue chips such
as ITC Ltd rose on heavy buying by foreign investors despite
expectations of volatility due to derivatives expiry.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at
8.92 percent on absence of demand for debt in a scenario where
interest rates are expected to remain high.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended weaker at 61.98/99 versus its previous close
of 61.9350/9450, despite gains in the domestic sharemarket, as
month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms,
hurt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended near a six-month
high, rising 8 basis points to 8.61 percent, while the one-year
rate closed up 5 bps at 8.71 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended higher at 7.90/8.00 percent versus
its previous close of 7.30/7.40 percent.
