STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.38 percent and the broader NSE index edges 0.28 percent higher after hitting their highest intraday level since Jan. 24, as foreign investors have been net buyers of cash shares in each of the previous 10 sessions, calming worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering and a slowdown in China. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.91 percent, yields off high on value buying. However, dealers will watch fiscal deficit figures for April-January period at 1030 GMT and GDP data for Oct-Dec quarter at 1200 GMT. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.13/14 versus its previous close of 61.98/99, on month-end dollar demand from importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 0.5 basis point at 8.6050 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)