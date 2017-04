STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index edges 0.17 percent higher as blue chips such as TCS and Tata Motors gain. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.86 percent. Dealers say the move is more position driven than any fundamental reasons. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 62.03/04 versus Wednesday's close of 61.98/99, on month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms. However, some debt related foreign fund inflows limit the fall, traders say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3.75 basis point at 8.5725 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2.25 basis points to 8.6875 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.15/8.15 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)