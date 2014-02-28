STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.63 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent higher posting their strongest weekly gain in three months after blue-chips surged, including Tata Motors which rallied to a record high, on heavy buying by foreign investors. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.86 percent, although caution is likely to prevail given a lack of significant triggers ahead of the end of the fiscal year in March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 61.75/76 versus Wednesday's close of 61.98/99, boosted by bunched-up dollar inflows and selling by exporters, and aided by gains in the euro, which improved risk appetite. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 7 basis points at 8.54 percent, while the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)