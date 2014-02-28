STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.63 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.61 percent higher posting their
strongest weekly gain in three months after blue-chips surged,
including Tata Motors which rallied to a record high, on heavy
buying by foreign investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points
at 8.86 percent, although caution is likely to prevail given a
lack of significant triggers ahead of the end of the fiscal year
in March.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 61.75/76 versus Wednesday's
close of 61.98/99, boosted by bunched-up dollar inflows and
selling by exporters, and aided by gains in the euro, which
improved risk appetite.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 7 basis points
at 8.54 percent, while the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to
8.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its
Wednesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)