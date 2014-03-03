STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 percent while
the broader NSE index down 0.2 percent, posting smaller
declines than the rest of the region, where sentiment was dented
after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up
1 basis point to 8.87 percent, tracking the spike in global
crude oil prices on the back of escalating tensions between
Russia and Ukraine.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR higher at 61.92/93 versus Friday's close of
61.75/76. It rose to 61.95 in early trades. Global risk aversion
on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighing on most Asian
currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate are
up 1 basis point each, at 8.55 percent and 8.67 percent,
respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)