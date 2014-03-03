STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 percent while the broader NSE index down 0.2 percent, posting smaller declines than the rest of the region, where sentiment was dented after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 8.87 percent, tracking the spike in global crude oil prices on the back of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR higher at 61.92/93 versus Friday's close of 61.75/76. It rose to 61.95 in early trades. Global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighing on most Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate are up 1 basis point each, at 8.55 percent and 8.67 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)