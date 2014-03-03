STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.60 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.70 percent, tracking weakness in global stock markets after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.91 percent, tracking the spike in global crude oil prices on escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Profit-taking also seen as yields had dropped 6 bps in the previous session after rising to a two-week high in intraday trade, traders say. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is weaker at 61.89/90 versus Friday's close of 61.75/76 as global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighs on most Asian currencies. Dealers are also watching for the timing of possible dollar outflows related to Iran oil payments. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.58 percent and the one-year rate higher 2 bps at 8.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate steady at 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)