STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.60 percent and the
broader NSE index lower 0.70 percent, tracking weakness in
global stock markets after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of
Ukraine.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at
8.91 percent, tracking the spike in global crude oil prices on
escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Profit-taking
also seen as yields had dropped 6 bps in the previous session
after rising to a two-week high in intraday trade, traders say.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee is weaker at 61.89/90 versus Friday's close of
61.75/76 as global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in
Ukraine weighs on most Asian currencies. Dealers are also
watching for the timing of possible dollar outflows related to
Iran oil payments.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 8.58 percent
and the one-year rate higher 2 bps at 8.68 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate steady at 7.75/7.80 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)