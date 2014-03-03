STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index 0.88 percent lower, as blue-chip stocks including ICICI Bank declined as part of an emerging markets retreat over fears of military tensions between Russia and Ukraine. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.90 percent, as fears over military tensions in Ukraine hit emerging markets and sent global crude prices surging, raising concerns about imported inflation. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 62.04/05 versus Friday's close of 61.75/76 after data showed India's economy grew slower than expected and as military tensions in Ukraine hit emerging market assets, sending domestic shares lower. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 4 bps higher at 8.58 percent while the 1-year rate ended up 3 bps at 8.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate was marginally changed at 7.80/7.85 percent as against its Friday close of 7.75/7.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)