STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.10 percent, as stocks of blue chips gain on the back of continued strong foreign investor flows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.88 percent, recovering from a two-month low hit on Monday on gains in U.S. Treasuries. However, sentiment remains subdued ahead of trade data tentatively scheduled for this week, and on concerns about liquidity conditions ahead of excise and service tax outflows in mid-March. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading weaker at 62.11/12 versus previous close of 62.04/05, tracking global dollar gains against emerging FX. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.56 percent, while the 1-year rate steady at 8.69 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate little changed at 7.80/7.90 percent against the previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)