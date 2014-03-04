STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 1.16 percent and the broader NSE index gains 1.15 percent, after Russia's president ordered troops in military exercises in central and western Russia to return to base, raising hopes that a peaceful solution might be reached. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.87 percent, tracking strength in rupee. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading stronger at 61.89/90 versus previous close of 62.04/05, tracking gains in domestic shares and emerging markets forex gains as geopolitical risks fears ebb. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.56 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent against the previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)