STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended up 1.26 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.23 percent higher as strong buying by foreign investors sparked optimism about blue-chips such as ICICI Bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis points at 8.84 percent as worries over a spike in global oil prices eased after the Ukraine impasse showed signs of abating, soothing immediate inflationary concerns. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 61.8450/8550 versus its previous close of 62.04/05, recovering from its biggest daily fall in two weeks in the previous session, mirroring a recovery in Asian currencies after risk sentiment improved on signs of easing tensions over Ukraine. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 5 bps lower at 8.53 percent, while the 1-year rate was down 2 basis points at 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.10 percent against the previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)