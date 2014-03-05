STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.46 percent, tracking Asian peers and helped by gains in blue chips as well as foreign inflows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.84 percent amid lack of fresh triggers. Inflation data and factory data next week will be key to further direction, traders say. RUPEE -------------- The rupee little changed at 61.82/83 versus its previous close of 61.8450/8550, tracking gains in domestic shares and most Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both fall 1 bp to 8.52 percent and 8.66 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 7.90/7.95 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)