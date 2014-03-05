STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.32 percent, approaching a record closing high hit last month and the broader NSE index closed 0.49 percent higher, as continued buying by foreign investors boosted stocks of blue chip companies such as ICICI Bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.84 percent as caution prevails ahead of key inflation data due next week, and as traders continue to monitor developments in Ukraine, despite tentative signs of an easing in tensions. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose to its highest in six weeks as the BSE share index approached a record closing high and emerging market currencies benefited from hopes of easing tensions in Ukraine. It closed at 61.75/76 versus Tuesday's close of 61.845/855 per dollar. It rose to 61.6650 intra-day, its highest since Jan. 21. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.53 percent and the one-year rate closed down 1 bp at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 8.50/8.60 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)