STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.42 percent, approaching Jan. 23 record closing high, and the broader NSE index 0.44 percent higher after rising as much as 0.48 percent to hit its 2014 high of 6,359.15, as blue-chips gain, helped by strong foreign flows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.80 percent, tracking a stronger rupee after central bank data showed balance of payments swung to a surplus in the December quarter. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee trading stronger at 61.46/47 versus its previous close of 61.75/76 per dollar on the back of positive sentiment about equity market inflows ahead of general elections next month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.49 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous close of 8.50/8.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)