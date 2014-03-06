STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.42 percent, approaching
Jan. 23 record closing high, and the broader NSE index 0.44
percent higher after rising as much as 0.48 percent to hit its
2014 high of 6,359.15, as blue-chips gain, helped by strong
foreign flows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at
8.80 percent, tracking a stronger rupee after central bank data
showed balance of payments swung to a surplus in the December
quarter.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading stronger at 61.46/47 versus its
previous close of 61.75/76 per dollar on the back of positive
sentiment about equity market inflows ahead of general elections
next month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 8.49 percent
and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous
close of 8.50/8.60 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)