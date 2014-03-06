STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.65 percent, and the
broader NSE index is 0.71 percent higher, as blue-chips gain,
helped by strong foreign flows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.81 percent, following the rupee's rally to a near three-month
high.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee trading stronger at 61.31/32, hitting its
highest in nearly three months and stronger than its previous
close of 61.75/76 per dollar, tracking gains in the domestic
share market and after the country's current account deficit
narrowed in the December quarter.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.51 percent
and the one-year rate down 1 bps at 8.65 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous
close of 8.50/8.60 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)