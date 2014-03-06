STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.65 percent, and the broader NSE index is 0.71 percent higher, as blue-chips gain, helped by strong foreign flows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.81 percent, following the rupee's rally to a near three-month high. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee trading stronger at 61.31/32, hitting its highest in nearly three months and stronger than its previous close of 61.75/76 per dollar, tracking gains in the domestic share market and after the country's current account deficit narrowed in the December quarter. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.51 percent and the one-year rate down 1 bps at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous close of 8.50/8.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)