STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.11 percent, hitting a record high, while the broader NSE index closed 1.15 percent higher, just off its all-time high, as steady buying by foreign investors continued to drive a rally in blue chips such as ICICI Bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 8.79 percent, after the current account deficit narrowed sharply, providing further comfort on the country's external situation and helping spark rallies in both the rupee and shares. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 61.11/12, from its previous close of 61.75/76 per dollar, rising to its highest level against the dollar this year, as strong buying from foreign investors sent shares to a record high and data showed the country's current account deficit continued to narrow. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 8.51 percent while the one-year rate closed up 1 bp at 8.67 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.05/7.10 percent against the previous close of 8.50/8.60 percent.