STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.11 percent, hitting a
record high, while the broader NSE index closed 1.15 percent
higher, just off its all-time high, as steady buying by foreign
investors continued to drive a rally in blue chips such as ICICI
Bank.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis
points at 8.79 percent, after the current account deficit
narrowed sharply, providing further comfort on the country's
external situation and helping spark rallies in both the rupee
and shares.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 61.11/12, from its previous
close of 61.75/76 per dollar, rising to its highest level
against the dollar this year, as strong buying from foreign
investors sent shares to a record high and data showed the
country's current account deficit continued to narrow.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 8.51
percent while the one-year rate closed up 1 bp at 8.67 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.05/7.10 percent against the previous
close of 8.50/8.60 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)