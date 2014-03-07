STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.85 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.84 percent, both hitting record highs after foreign investors' buying of shares in the previous session was the biggest so far this year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.80 percent on profit-taking after bond prices rallied on Thursday. Gains in the rupee, however, limiting a further rise in yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 61.01/02 per dollar after hitting a high of 60.9450, its strongest since Dec. 10 and above its close of 61.11/12 on Thursday, boosted by record high domestic shares and continued foreign fund inflows into the debt and foreign exchange market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.50 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 bp at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus Thursday close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)