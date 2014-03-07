STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.85 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.84 percent, both hitting record highs after
foreign investors' buying of shares in the previous session was
the biggest so far this year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at
8.80 percent on profit-taking after bond prices rallied on
Thursday. Gains in the rupee, however, limiting a further rise
in yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee is at 61.01/02 per dollar after hitting a high of
60.9450, its strongest since Dec. 10 and above its close of
61.11/12 on Thursday, boosted by record high domestic shares and
continued foreign fund inflows into the debt and foreign
exchange market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.50 percent,
while the one-year rate lower 1 bp at 8.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus Thursday close
of 7.05/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)