STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.48 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.53 percent, both hitting record highs after
foreign investors' buying of shares in the previous session was
the biggest so far this year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at
8.82 percent on profit-taking after bond prices rallied on
Thursday. Traders are awaiting inflation data due next week for
directions.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee is at 61.01/02 after rising to 60.9450, its
strongest since Dec. 10, boosted by record high domestic shares
and as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says he expects current
account deficit to come in below $40 billion from $45 billion
estimate in interim budget. The rupee had closed at 61.11/12 on
Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.51 percent,
while the one-year rate lower 1 bp at 8.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Thursday close
of 7.05/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)