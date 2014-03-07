STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.48 percent and the broader NSE index higher 1.53 percent, both hitting record highs after foreign investors' buying of shares in the previous session was the biggest so far this year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.82 percent on profit-taking after bond prices rallied on Thursday. Traders are awaiting inflation data due next week for directions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 61.01/02 after rising to 60.9450, its strongest since Dec. 10, boosted by record high domestic shares and as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says he expects current account deficit to come in below $40 billion from $45 billion estimate in interim budget. The rupee had closed at 61.11/12 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.51 percent, while the one-year rate lower 1 bp at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Thursday close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)