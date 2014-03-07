STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.89 percent and the broader NSE index 1.96 percent higher, both hitting record highs as foreign investors bet big in a country that just months ago was gripped by market turmoil. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.81 percent as investors trimmed positions ahead of a data-heavy week but gains in the rupee prevented yields from rising much further. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 61.08/09 versus its previous close at 61.11/12. It rose to near three-month high earlier during the day, as heavy foreign buying sent shares to record highs, although the currency ended the session with only a slight gain. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.52 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 8.35/8.40 percent versus Thursday close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)