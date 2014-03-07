STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.89 percent and the
broader NSE index 1.96 percent higher, both hitting record highs
as foreign investors bet big in a country that just months ago
was gripped by market turmoil.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points
at 8.81 percent as investors trimmed positions ahead of a
data-heavy week but gains in the rupee prevented yields from
rising much further.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 61.08/09 versus its previous
close at 61.11/12. It rose to near three-month high earlier
during the day, as heavy foreign buying sent shares to record
highs, although the currency ended the session with only a
slight gain.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 basis point at
8.52 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.66 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.35/8.40 percent versus Thursday
close of 7.05/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)