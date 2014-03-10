STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.83 percent, tracking a weaker rupee and higher U.S. yields. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls to 61.28/29 versus its Friday's close at 61.08/09, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies after the better-than-expected U.S. payrolls data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 bps at 8.55 percent, while the one-year rate gains 2 bps at 8.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus Friday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)