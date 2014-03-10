STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index 0.16 percent higher, after rising to a record high as strong foreign buying continued to boost domestic-focused shares such as HDFC Bank, but momentum waned as exporters slumped on a stronger currency. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6 basis point at 8.75 percent, as the rupee rallied to a seven-month high although sentiment was broadly cautious ahead of key retail inflation data and as cash is expected to tighten due to tax outflows by the end of the week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rallied to its highest level in seven months, ending stronger at 60.85/86 versus its Friday's close of 61.08/09, as foreign investors continued to buy into both equities and debt, even as most other Asian currencies fell after weak Chinese trade data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.51 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate fell to 7.05/7.10 percent versus Friday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)