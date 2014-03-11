STOCKS ----------------------- The broader NSE index higher 0.15 percent after rising as much as 0.3 percent earlier in the session to a third consecutive record high as lenders such as ICICI Bank extended a powerful rally on signs of an improving domestic economy and hopes that easing inflation will keep interest rates steady. The benchmark BSE index up 0.22 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.76 percent after falling to 8.73 percent earlier in the session, its lowest since Feb. 12, tracking strength in the rupee. However, traders are awaiting inflation data later in the week for further cues. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 60.69/70 versus its previous close of 60.85/86, after hitting a seven-month high of 60.5925 earlier in the session, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies and higher domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.52 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1.25 bp at 8.6725 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 percent versus previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)