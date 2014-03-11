STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index falls 0.45 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.32 percent, retreating further after the NSE hit a record high of 6,562.85 earlier in the day as blue-chips slide on profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.75 percent ahead of key inflation data due later in the week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 60.70/71 versus its previous close of 60.85/86, boosted by dollar selling by custodian banks and tracking gains in other Asian units versus the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.51 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent versus previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)