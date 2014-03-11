BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index falls 0.45 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.32 percent, retreating further after the NSE hit a record high of 6,562.85 earlier in the day as blue-chips slide on profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.75 percent ahead of key inflation data due later in the week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 60.70/71 versus its previous close of 60.85/86, boosted by dollar selling by custodian banks and tracking gains in other Asian units versus the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.51 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent versus previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)