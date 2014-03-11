BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.50 percent and the broader NSE index 0.40 percent lower, retreating from a record high hit earlier in the session, as recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries fell on profit-booking ahead of key inflation data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent as dealers bet consumer inflation would ease further, allowing the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at its policy review next month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 60.94/95 versus its previous close of 60.85/86, retreating from a seven-month high hit early in the session, after Reuters reported the government has put on hold plans to list domestic debt on global bond indexes. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 4 basis points lower at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 8.10/8.15 percent versus previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)