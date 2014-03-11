STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.50 percent and the broader NSE index 0.40 percent lower, retreating from a record high hit earlier in the session, as recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries fell on profit-booking ahead of key inflation data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent as dealers bet consumer inflation would ease further, allowing the central bank to keep interest rates on hold at its policy review next month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 60.94/95 versus its previous close of 60.85/86, retreating from a seven-month high hit early in the session, after Reuters reported the government has put on hold plans to list domestic debt on global bond indexes. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 4 basis points lower at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 8.10/8.15 percent versus previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)