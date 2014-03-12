STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index 0.35 percent lower, as blue chips falls on continued profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.75 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. Traders are awaiting retail inflation data due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee 61.06/07 versus its previous close of 60.94/95, tracking losses in domestic and other regional equity markets amid worries about China's economic health and following a late fall on Wall Street. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps higher at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate steady at 8.10/8.15. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)