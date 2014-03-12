STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.06 percent, recovering from falls in the previous session as export-oriented sectors such as software services and drug makers gain. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.74 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. Traders are awaiting retail inflation data due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 61.09/10 versus its previous close of 60.94/95. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.47 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps higher at 8.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)