STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.08 percent higher, as drug makers such as Sun Pharmaceutical and software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services recovered from recent steep losses. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent, on bets that easing inflation would allow the central bank to keep interest rates steady, while a scheduled term repo auction eased concerns about liquidity constraints. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 61.2150/2250 versus its previous close of 60.94/95, retreating further from a seven-month high hit in the previous session, on bets the central bank will start to buy dollars to build up its foreign exchange reserves. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 2 bps at 8.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed unchanged at 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)