STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index 0.25 percent higher, as banking stocks gains after better-than-expected retail inflation data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.71 percent, after retail inflation data released after market hours on Wednesday came in above expectations, but further sharp gains are unlikely as investors expect the central bank to keep rates on hold in April, dealers said. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 60.95/96 versus its previous close of 61.2150/2250, on better-than-expected retail inflation data and other Asian currencies gains against dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate drops 2 basis points to 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bps to 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate marginally higher at 8.15/8.20 percent versus previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)