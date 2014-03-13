STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.34 percent and the broader NSE index 0.44 percent higher, as shares of blue-chips such as Reliance and State Bank of India gain on continued foreign buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.74 percent, as the central bank is broadly expected to keep rates on hold at its April 1 policy review despite the fall in inflation. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 61.01/02 versus its previous close of 61.2150/2250, following lower-than-expected retail inflation data released on Wednesday. Gains in the domestic share market also aiding. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate drops 1 bp to 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate marginally higher at 8.15/8.20 percent versus previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)