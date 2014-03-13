STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index both ended 0.37 percent lower, as Infosys slumped after its chairman said revenue could grow at the lower end of guidance for this fiscal year, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dropped after a U.S. ban on some of its imports. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.74 percent as investors booked profits after a recent powerful rally. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 61.17/18 versus its previous close of 61.2150/2250, snapping a two-day losing streak, as a sharper-than-expected fall in retail inflation and a slight expansion in industrial output reinforced optimism the domestic economy was on the mend. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ends 1 bp lower at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bp down at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate falls to 7.00/7.05 percent versus its previous close at 8.10/8.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)