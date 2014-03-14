STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index 0.7 percent lower, on global risk aversion as regional shares slumped to a one-month low on heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.76 percent tracking rupee losses. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls to a one-week low of 61.55 to the dollar tracking risk aversion and fall in regional peers. It was last at 61.50/51 versus 61.17/18 its previous close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate also 1 bp down at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate rises to 8.6/8.7 percent versus 7.0/7.05 percent previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)