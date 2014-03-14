STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.8 percent and the broader NSE index also lower 0.8 percent on global risk aversion as heightened tensions in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum drive investors out of riskier assets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.77 percent on profit-taking and tracking rupee losses. RUPEE -------------- The rupee recovers from a one-week low to 61.3450/3500 as some corporates seen selling dollars through state-owned banks. The rupee had closed at 61.17/18 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate 1 bp down at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rate rises to 8.50/8.55 percent versus one-day cash rate of 7.00/7.05 percent on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)