STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index CLOSED 0.17 percent higher as strong buying by foreign investors boosted blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro and kept both indexes not too far from their record highs. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.79 percent on profit-taking and concerns over liquidity tightness. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee recovered from one-week lows to end largely unchanged on Friday at 61.19/20, as signs of continued strong foreign buying in the share and debt markets helped offset global concerns about military tensions in Ukraine and about China's economy. The rupee had closed at 61.17/18 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's four-day cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent versus the one-day cash rate of 7.00/7.05 percent on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)