STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.30 percent and the broader NSE index 0.31 percent higher, after hitting a record high earlier in the day on continued strong buying by foreign investors boosted blue chips. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.81 percent, as traders trim positions ahead of slated market borrowing from April. Market estimates average supply to be around 180 billion rupees weekly. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 61.05/06 versus its previous close at 61.19/20, tracking gains in the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 basis point at 8.44 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 9.20/9.25 percent from its Friday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)