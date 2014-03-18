STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.30 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.31 percent higher, after hitting a record high
earlier in the day on continued strong buying by foreign
investors boosted blue chips.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.81 percent, as traders trim positions ahead of slated market
borrowing from April. Market estimates average supply to be
around 180 billion rupees weekly.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 61.05/06 versus its previous
close at 61.19/20, tracking gains in the domestic share market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 basis point at
8.44 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate higher at 9.20/9.25 percent from its
Friday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)