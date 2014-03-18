STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.1 percent and the broader
NSE index closed 0.19 percent higher, after hitting all-time
highs earlier in the day, as strong buying by foreign investors
continued to bolster blue chips in the lead-up to general
elections.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point
at 8.80 percent, as traders booked profits and as cash
conditions remained tight because of advance corporate tax
payments.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 61.19/20, as shares
surged to a record high, but erased most of the gains to end
flat as oil importers rushed in to buy dollars once the local
unit strengthened above 61 to the dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended flat at 8.45
percent, while the one-year rate closed down 1 basis point at
8.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended unchanged at 8.95/9.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)