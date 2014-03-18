STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.19 percent higher, after hitting all-time highs earlier in the day, as strong buying by foreign investors continued to bolster blue chips in the lead-up to general elections. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.80 percent, as traders booked profits and as cash conditions remained tight because of advance corporate tax payments. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 61.19/20, as shares surged to a record high, but erased most of the gains to end flat as oil importers rushed in to buy dollars once the local unit strengthened above 61 to the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended flat at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended unchanged at 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)