STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.13 percent on continuous buying by foreign investors. However, top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services, fell 5 percent on concerns of revenue outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.80 percent, amid lack of key triggers ahead of the borrowing calendar due later this month. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee trading stronger at 61.13/14 versus its previous close of 61.19/20, as foreign banks sell dollars, likely for FII clients. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.46 percent, while the one-year rate gains 1 basis point to 8.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)